Casper sets flat rate for towing junk vehicles

CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper will pay two local towing companies a flat rate of $195 per vehicle for towing junk vehicles from private property.

The city is partnering with E&F Towing Transport and Recovery Inc. and On The Hook LLC to tow vehicles when those vehicles violate Chapter 8.36 of the city’s code. The companies will be on call for the City of Casper Code Enforcement Division, according to city documents.

“In the past, the towing/wrecker services provided the service for free, and attempted to recoup their costs through the sale of the junk vehicle. Unfortunately, it has become much more difficult for the towing/wrecker services to recoup their costs, and the City will need to begin paying for their services moving forward,” a memo to the council states. “As with all abatements, Code Enforcement will attempt to recoup any costs incurred for hiring the towing/wrecker services by invoicing the responsible parties.”

The city plans to pass all towing and wrecker fees through to the owner of the vehicle or property. Adopted administrative fees are $40 for the first vehicle and 30% of the total cost once the cost exceeds $300.

The City Council approved the contracts Tuesday during its regular session at 6 p.m. at The Lyric, 230 W. Yellowstone Highway.