Verizon-Cellular Plus in Casper is once again gearing up to help local students start the school year strong by giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies on Saturday, August 2, from 10 a.m. to noon.

“We’re proud to support families in our communities by helping students feel prepared and excited for the classroom,” said Adam Kimmet, President of Verizon-Cellular Plus. “There’s nothing better than seeing a kid walk out the door with a brand-new backpack and a big smile, ready for a successful school year.”

Team-led donation drives, vendor partner contributions and community support help extend the reach of the program, ensuring even more local students head back to class with the supplies they need.

Stores are currently accepting donations, giving customers the opportunity to help local students start the school season with the supplies they need. Every donation stays local—backpacks given at a specific store are handed out to students in that same community.

The backpack and school supplies are free; no purchase is necessary to qualify. To receive a free backpack, a child must be present with an adult.

Supplies are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Verizon Cellular Plus has two locations in Casper:

At 2235 CY Avenue, next to Smiths;

And at 3833 E 2nd Street, next to Dairy Queen.