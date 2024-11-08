Casper’s city aquatics supervisor named Wyoming’s Rec Professional of the Year

CASPER, Wyo. — Nineteen years after becoming a lifeguard, City of Casper Aquatics Supervisor Edwin Luers was awarded the Wyoming Recreational Professional of the Year through the Wyoming Parks and Recreation Association. Luers was recognized for the statewide award at the Casper City Council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

“The person chosen for this award exemplifies what it means to be a dedicated professional focused on the betterment of the community through the power of recreation,” said Recreation Manager Nicholas Whipps.

City administrative assistant Chrissy Batt told the council that Luers is now in charge of the 85 employees who operate 12 pools at five city facilities. She said that he’s taught thousands of people through swimming lessons and lifeguard training, that he updated the lifeguard training manual and that he also volunteers to help other departments with their events.

“His professional conduct is a shining example to all of us,” Batt said.

Parks, Recreation and Facilities Manager Zulima Lopez said Luers’s management responsibilities are complex and he’s adapted to staff shortages, facility overhauls and mechanical breakdowns with “creativity and agility.”

“He’s a walking, talking and smiling example of Casper’s core values of communication, accountability, stewardship, professionalism, efficiency and responsiveness,” Lopez said.