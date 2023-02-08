Casper Rotary Donates Nearly $20,000 to Build New Bus Stop Shelters

On Tuesday night, the Rotary Club of Casper presented a check of nearly $20,000 to go towards the construction of two new bus stop shelters in Casper.

Casper Rotary President Miami Sleep, as well as President-elect Dan Odell and Rotary member Anthony Martinez appeared before the Casper City Council to present their donation.

"We've been working with the city and we do a lot of fundraising throughout the Rotary Casper Club, internationally and for the local projects," Martinez stated. "We chose to support the city of Casper on the bus shelters and we are going to also take care of the two shelters that we did fund. So we are paying for the construction and the structure within itself and then we will maintain it within the two sites."

Martinez handed the check to City Manager Cartier Napier, who graciously accepted it.

The two shelters will be located on Poplar Street, across from the Sunrise Shopping Center, as well as at 15th and Lowell streets.

