Casper Resident Displaced After Second Structure Fire on Tuesday

Yesterday evening at 9:36 PM the Casper Fire-EMS firefighters were sent to East 14th street for a house fire that was called in by a resident of the home.

Firefighters arrived to a single-family wood-frame home with heavy smoke coming from all sides and fire in the back.

Firefighters used several hose lines, vertical ventilation tactics, and multiple points of entry to confine and extinguish the blaze.

One resident was home at the time of the fire and escaped prior the arrival of firefighters.

No injuries were reported in relation to the incident, but due to smoke and fire damage, the resident of the home is temporarily displaced. The resident of the home received assistance from the Natrona County Burn Fund.

Conditions included heavy fog, low visibility, and difficult access challenges at the scene.

Firefighters responded to the scene with 6 units, the on-duty Battalion Chief, and other Chief Officers. Crews were assisted by Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center, Casper Police Officers, and Telecommunicators with the Public Safety Communications Center.

Several investigators with Casper Fire-EMS also responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Photo: FF C. Balabanoff, Casper Fire-EMS

Photo: Eng. C. Parke, Casper Fire-EMS

