A Casper woman was killed and an Evansville man was wounded during an officer-involved shooting on Saturday in Lincoln, Neb., according to Lancaster (Nebraska) County Sheriff Terry Wagner.

The woman was Hailey R. Stainbrook, 30, who had an outstanding warrant for narcotics from Virginia.

Christian W. Alexander, 26 of Evansville is still in critical condition at a Lincoln Hospital.

The case started about 8:39 a.m. Saturday when Lincoln police officers responded to a report of a robbery at a northwest Lincoln hotel, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office on Saturday,

The victim gave a description of the suspects and their vehicle.

The Sheriff's Office said the 2005 white Chevrolet Trailblazer had been reported stolen on Thursday from a motel parking lot in Cheyenne. The Cheyenne victim of the stolen Trailblazer reported she had a .38-caliber revolver in the vehicle.

As the victim was being interviewed, he received an alert that someone was trying to use his credit card at businesses in north Lincoln.

Soon after that, a Nebraska State Patrol trooper saw the suspect's vehicle in northeast Lincoln and tried to stop it.

The Trailblazer sped away, the trooper pursued it, and a male suspect began shooting at him from the vehicle.

The trooper performed an intervention technique to stop the vehicle under an Interstate 80 overpass.

That trooper was assisted by another trooper and a Lincoln police officer.

"During an exchange of gunfire, the male suspect was shot," according to the sheriff's news release. "The female suspect also produced a gun and disobeyed officers’ commands. The female suspect was also shot."

Officers provided medical aid to the suspects, and they were taken to a local hospital.

Stainbrook underwent surgery but died from her injuries.

A trooper also was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries suffered when his vehicle collided with the Trailblazer. He was treated and released.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, including the joint Force Investigation Team and Crime Scene Investigators, is conducting the ongoing investigation into this incident.

