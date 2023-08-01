Historic Bishop Home Invites You to a Dinner with Abraham and Mary Todd Lincoln

On August 19, Mary and Todd Lincoln will be visiting the city of Casper. The Bishop Home is inviting the public to this event featuring America's 16th president and first lady.

The period dinner begins with reception from 5:00 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. at the Historic Bishop Home, 818 East Second Street.

At 6:15 p.m., guests will progress to the Casper Country Club for dinner and entertainment by President Abraham and Mary Todd Lincoln (portrayed by John and Pamela Voehl).

Voehl is a life member of Lincoln Presenters and has performed over 1600 times throughout the United Staets. President and Mrs. Lincoln will mingle with guests and be available for photographs during cocktails. After dinner, the former president and first lady will entertain guests with memoirs and take questions and comments.

The cost of the dinner is $90 per person. ($30 is a tax-deductible donation to the Cadoma Foundation). Funds will help support the preservation of the Bishop Home.

Call (307) 235-5277 or email Info@cadomafoundation.org for reservations on or before August 10.

Period dress is encouraged but not required.

Historic Bishop Home in Casper, Wyoming