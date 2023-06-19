Young Wyoming Man Found Dead on Sidewalk in Nebraska

The Scottsbluff Police Department is investigating after a 24-year-old Torrington man was found dead in Terrytown early Saturday morning.

Capt. Brian Wasson says officers were dispatched to Michael Street at about 1:55 a.m. after Keelan Noel was found lying dead on a sidewalk.

Google Maps | Canva Google Maps | Canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

Wasson says officers were on the scene until about 5 a.m., and a vehicle associated with Noel was taken from the scene.

"The police department has conducted numerous interviews and an autopsy is scheduled for this morning," Wasson said in an email Monday morning.

Wasson says foul play is not suspected.