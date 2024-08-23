Update On Campbell County Wildfires: Efforts, Progress, And Ongoing Threats

Suppression efforts continue on both of the large fires in Campbell County.

Strong winds are playing a major factor in the attempt to contain each of them.

Fire behavior has been very active. Structures are threatened by each fire.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported. Resources have been arriving throughout the day. They are being assigned to each of the fires.

New data and mapping has indicated the Constitution Fire (Near Collins Rd./N. Hwy. 59) is 12,080 acres as of this morning.

This is slightly less than the estimated size yesterday.

It has grown quite a bit this afternoon. It is estimated to be 25% contained and spreading to the north near the Collins Ranch.

One structure was lost last night. Other structures in the area continue to be threatened. Strong winds and topography are creating challenges to suppression efforts. Firefighting efforts are aimed at keeping it west of N. Hwy. 59 and south of Horse Creek Rd.

Flat Rock Fire (West on Echeta Rd.) is estimated to be 41,839 acres and expanding to the north.

Containment is estimated at 35%. Strong winds from the south are pushing the fire north. Firefighters were able to hold the fire on the west side of the Echeta Rd. this afternoon, preventing it from damaging multiple ranch houses.

Single engine airtankers (SEATs) and large airtankers (LATs) have been reinforcing containment lines and providing protection for structures. Helicopters have also been active in on the fire. Please avoid the area, if possible, to allow for fire resources to have better access.

County Road and Bridge has continued to assist firefighters in constructing containment line. Additionally, we have some private heavy equipment resources assisting with that effort. Donations from the community were delivered to each of the fires today to help support the suppression efforts.

A Complex Incident Management Team (CIMT) has been ordered. A CIMT is a group of trained personnel that responds to large, complex incidents that require outside resources and support. This team is being brought in to manage the four large fires in Johnson County, Sheridan County, and Campbell County.