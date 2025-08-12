The City of Casper Recreation Center, Ice Arena, and Aquatics Facility is seeing big strides after launching a strategic marketing initiative to boost membership.

The campaign "Remix Your Rec" emphasized personalization and accessibility. Now the rec offers a simpler monthly membership option, annual passes at a reduced price, tiered Family Passes, join membership for the multiple facilities, and more scholarship opportunities for members of all ages.

The campaign was designed to increase awareness, drive pass sales, and communicate the value of the new membership model to a broad demographic.

A memo to the City Council ahead of its Tuesday night works session touts that the initiative resulted in just under 2,000 link clicks and over 150,000 views, demonstrating strong digital engagement from the community.

From June 1 to August 1 this year the rec saw 801 new memberships sold totaling $30,796 in revenue. For comparison, the same timeframe last year saw only 515 new memberships sold.

"Historically, membership revenue has seen seasonal spikes, particularly in the summer months, due to the popularity of aquatics passes. These short-term surges were largely driven by families and individuals looking for outdoor pool access for the three-month season. While this model generated strong summer numbers, it created inconsistency in revenue across the rest of the year" wrote Nicholas Whipps, the Interim Parks, Rec & Public Facilities Director.

"The 2025 campaign not only exceeded last year’s revenue by nearly 25%, but it also introduced a redesigned membership structure aimed at long-term financial stability. By eliminating the three month pass, we are encouraging longer-term commitment. In addition, the introduction of monthly payment options and competitively priced annual passes provides more flexibility and affordability for our community. These changes are strategically designed to smooth out seasonal fluctuations and build a more consistent, year-round revenue stream through improved passholder retention."

