Casper Recreation Center gym closed January 5 – 11

The Casper Recreation Center gymnasium will be temporarily closed from Monday, January 5 through Sunday, January 11 to allow for the installation of new gym dividers.

During the temporary closure, the fitness area and locker rooms will remain open with normal hours of operation. “We have also scheduled the installation so that all scheduled sports leagues will continue as planned and not be impacted by the work,” said Recreation Manager Nicholas Whipps

According to Whipps, the gym divider installation is part of ongoing efforts to enhance facility functionality and improve the overall experience for recreation center users. Opened in January 1983, Casper Recreation Center is a key component of Casper’s recreation infrastructure.

“Patron traffic has grown from nearly 55,000 in 2020 to 192,000 in 2025,” reported Whipps. “The center is an important resource for our community with a special focus on meeting the needs of youth.” Whipps named the holiday and summer camps scheduled during school breaks and the Natrona County School District basketball and volleyball programs as two examples of youth programs.

