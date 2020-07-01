Casper Probation & Parole Agent Accused of Having Sex With Parolee

Natrona County Sheriff's investigators say a Wyoming Probation and Parole agent had sex with a parolee on multiple occasions.

Lindsey Shablo is charged with second-degree sexual assault for the events that allegedly occurred between November 2018 through February 2019. She faces between two and 20 years behind bars if convicted.

Though the encounters seem to be consensual, Shablo is being charged as she is an employee of the corrections system.

Wyoming Department of Corrections spokesperson Mark Horan said Shablo's last day with the agency was April 30, but he declined to give details on what conditions she left under.

An affidavit of probable cause alleges that Department of Corrections officials began investigating Shablo in March after a supervising probation officer received information that Shablo was pregnant with the parolee's child.

According to the affidavit, corrections staff reviewed a recorded phone call between the parolee and his girlfriend while he was incarcerated at the Natrona County Detention Center.

In the call, the affidavit alleges, the parolee's girlfriend asked him how many times he and Shablo had sex. The parolee allegedly replied that he and Shablo had sexual encounters a "handful of times" at her house.

In April, corrections investigators notified Shablo that she was under criminal investigation.

During the interview, Shablo allegedly admitted to having sex with the parolee. She said "it all" started around December 2018 or January 2019 when the parolee sent text messages to Shablo's work phone. Eventually, the two began exchanging texts on multiple phones before Shablo purchased a phone from Walmart with which to text the parolee.

Shablo reportedly admitted to exchanging sexual text messages with the parolee that included nude photographs, according to the affidavit. The parolee allegedly suggested to Shablo that they have sex and Shablo replied "That will never happen."

Court documents state that Shablo told investigators that the parolee came over to her house two or three times, where they had sex. She said she'd heard rumors of her being pregnant, but was not.

Shablo's bond was set at $3,000 cash or surety.