Casper Police: Woman Punched, Bit Officer

A Casper woman was arrested over the weekend for allegedly punching and assaulting a police officer.

On Saturday, Casper police arrested Teresa Urena,18, on recommended charges of interference/assault on a police officer and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, a police detective was conducting surveillance near an apartment complex when he watched a vehicle driving slowly through the parking lot before illegally parking.

The detective contacted the driver, identified as Urena, and noted she was acting suspiciously and smelled strongly of marijuana, according to the affidavit.

When asked to get out of her vehicle, Urena allegedly refused. Instead, Urena grabbed the steering wheel with one hand and attempted to grab the gear shift with the other. The detective had to forcibly remove Urena from the car, the affidavit says.

The affidavit alleges that the detective was able to get Urena under control and she sat on a curb. However, she got out and ran to the vehicle in an attempt to grab something from it.

According to the affidavit, when the detective tried to grab Urena, she turned around and punched him in the head several times.

"Urena was taken to the ground where she continued to attempt to punch and kick (the detective)," the affidavit reads.

As the detective tried to gain control of Urena, she allegedly bit down on his thumb and broke the skin. The detective eventually gained control of Urena and handcuffed her.

Another officer and the detective searched Urena's car and found a backpack containing bulk marijuana, according to the affidavit.