Casper police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a suspect connected to a stabbing reported Thursday evening.

Officers are looking for 41-year-old Nathanael Weston Wood of Casper, who is wanted in relation to the incident.

Police say officers responded around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, December 18, to the area of East 12th Street and South Walsh Drive after receiving a report of an assault involving a knife. When officers arrived, they found an adult victim suffering from injuries consistent with a stabbing.

Officers provided immediate medical assistance, and the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to investigators, the individuals involved were known to one another, and police believe the incident was isolated. There is no indication of an ongoing threat to the general public.

Wood is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He has tattoos on his face and neck.

Police warn that Wood should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is urged not to approach and to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about Wood’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Casper Police Department at 307-235-8278. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming by calling 307-577-8477 or visiting crimestopperscasper.org.

Casper police say the investigation is ongoing.