Casper Police Seek Missing Man Last Seen In February

The Casper Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a man last seen in February.

Police say 52-year-old Robby Hamlin was reported missing on March 13 in the Casper area. Though he has resided here for several years, he did not have a permanent residence at the time he was reported missing.

Hamlin was reported missing under non-suspicious circumstances.

He's 5'11, weighs roughly 170 lbs and has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Hamlin is urged to call CPD Detective Daley at 307-235-8340.