Casper Police Provide More Information on High Speed Chase

According to a press release by the Casper Police Department, in the early morning of Aug. 12, Casper Police officers responded to a robbery at a Loaf and Jug at 1510 Centennial Court.

A male, displaying what was believed to be the handle of a weapon in his waistband, had entered the store and demanded money from the clerk at Loaf and Jug.

It is unclear if this male had an actual firearm or not.

The male fled the scene prior to the officer’s arrival with an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register.

The Loaf and Jug employee was not physically harmed during the robbery.

Around 20 minutes later a similar report was taken by the Public Safety Communication Center of a male entering a Loaf and Jug in Evansville.

That male demanded money, displayed a weapon concealed in his waistband, and fled the scene, though it is unclear what type of weapon was displayed.

Around 9:00 p.m., the Evansville Police Department located a vehicle associated with both of the robberies, in the area of the second robbery.

Evansville officers tried to stop the vehicle which fled, leading officers on a high-speed pursuit through Evansville and into Casper.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed in the area of 2nd and Kimball Street.

Two individuals were apprehended shortly after, though the release does not specify when or how they were apprehended.

Both were treated by medical responders, one of which was determined to have serious, but nonlife-threatening injuries, and was transported to Wyoming Medical Center for further treatment.

Lieutenant Jeff Bullard said that one of the suspects was released from the hospital that day and the other suspect is expected to be released today.

Bullard said that he can't give any information about any weapons that might have been involved, other than the "weapons are accounted for."

Casper Police are asking anyone with information about these two events to contact either the Casper Police Department or the Evansville Police Department.

Bullard said that there is no ongoing threat to the community in relation to these events.

