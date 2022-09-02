Casper Police Shoot ‘Person of Interest’ From Friday Morning Shooting

A suspect in Friday morning's shooting was shot by a Casper Police Officer after pointing a firearm at officers during a pursuit.

That's according to a press release from the Casper Police Department, who wrote that "On Friday, September 2, 2022, at approximately 7:52 PM, through the sustained, diligent, and combined efforts of the Casper Police Department’s Investigations and Patrol Divisions, a likely location was developed for a person of interest in the shooting that had occurred earlier this morning in North Casper."

The CPD acted on this information and began to monitor a specific apartment, in a specific complex, in the 600 block of South Walsh Drive, in Casper.

The release noted that officers saw a suspect matching the description of the person of interest exiting the apartment.

"When the Police Officers and Detectives attempted to contact the male, he began to flee on foot, through the apartment complex," the release stated. "As the officers pursued the suspect, the suspect turned and pointed a firearm at the nearest pursuing officer. As a direct response to the suspect’s actions, the officer, a veteran officer of the Casper Police Department, discharged his weapon, striking the suspect."

The release stated that emergency personnel were requested to the scene, and the suspect was transported to the Wyoming Medical Center.

The release did not reveal the extent of the suspect's injuries.

Neither the officers, nor the detectives, were injured during this incident.

The release reiterated that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Per established policies of the Casper Police Department, the officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave.

The release stated that CPD, in an effort to remain transparent, have formally requested the assistance of the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to conduct an "impartial investigation" of this incident.

According to the release, once the investigation is complete, it will be presented to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office to determine the lawfulness of the officer's actions.

Additionally, Casper Police stated that the impacted area of the apartment complex in 600 Block of South Walsh Drive, including the complex's internal walkways and footpaths, will be closed to the public and residents of the apartment while DCI completes their investigation.

"Residents of the complex who are within their apartments are not being evacuated from the area, but should refrain from entering the marked areas of the investigation," the release stated. "We are asking the public to please remain out of the area while the investigation continues."

The Casper Police Department also noted that they will conduct an internal review of the incident, which did involve the use of lethal force by its officers.

"This internal review is undertaken to ensure that the policies and procedures of the Casper Police Department were followed, that the guidance provided by those policies and procedures were sufficient, and that the training and equipment provided to our officers are adequate to meet the challenges faced by our officers as they serve our community," the release stated.

The full release from the Casper Police Department can be seen below: