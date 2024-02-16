Casper Police Officer Placed on Paid Administrative Leave Following Sheridan Standoff
A Casper Police Department officer has been placed on administrative leave following the standoff incident in Sheridan on Wednesday.
Multiple agencies from around the state, including Casper PD, assisted the Sheridan Police as they attempted various negotiations and tactical operations to bring a peaceful resolution to the incident, but they were unsuccessful.
The suspect ultimately left the house, armed and trying to flee, and was fatally shot by police on Feb. 14.
"Due to the involvement of Casper Police Department Officers in this use of force incident and, in accordance with our internal policies, one of our officers has been placed on paid administrative leave" stated Amber Freestone, the Public Information Officer for the Casper PD.
"This action has been taken out of an abundance of caution, pending a full, independent investigation of this incident, and affording us the opportunity to care for our involved employees."
Freestone did not specify what the officer's exact involvement was in the incident, nor did she identify them by name.
We will update this article when we know more.
Wyoming Black History in Pictures
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media
Shop with a Cop: Another Successful Year!
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media