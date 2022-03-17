Casper Police Lieutenant Ryan Dabney Graduates FBI National Academy

The Casper Police Department recently announced that one of their own has graduated from the 281st Session of the FBI National Academy.

That's according to a Facebook post from the CPD, who wrote that Lieutenant Ryan Dabney graduated from the national Academy on Thursday, March 17.

"The FBI National Academy is a professional course of study for U.S. and international law enforcement officials nominated by their agency heads because of demonstrated leadership qualities," the post wrote. "The 10-week program—which provides coursework in intelligence theory, terrorism and terrorist mindsets, management science, law, behavioral science, law enforcement communication, and forensic science—serves to improve the administration of justice in police departments and agencies at home and abroad and to raise law enforcement standards, knowledge, and cooperation worldwide. Leaders and managers of state, local, county, tribal, military, federal, and international law enforcement agencies attend the FBI National Academy. Participation is by invitation only, through a nomination process. Participants are drawn from every U.S. state and territory and from international partner nations."

Lieutenant Dabney joins three other Casper Police officers who have graduated from the academy; Chief Keith McPheeters (Session 232), Deputy Chief Shane Chaney (Session 279), and Lieutenant Jeremy Tremel (Session 274).

"We could not be more proud of him," the CPD wrote of Lieutenant Dabney.

