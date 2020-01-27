Casper Police Holding Town Hall to Discuss Need for New Facility

The Casper Police Department is reaching out to the community to discuss a need for a new facility with a town hall scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Lyric.

Police officials also plan to discuss the overall future of the agency at the event.

According to a press release, an architectural firm specializing in police facilities has spent the past year conducting third-party research on the department's current facility and its needs in accordance with national public safety standards.

Police Facility Design Group President James Estes will review the firm's findings.

Casper City Manager Carter Napier and CPD Chief Keith McPheeters will also speak at the town hall and will be available to answer questions from the public.

Casper Police Dept. Public Information Officer Rebekah Ladd said in the release that it's been at least 60 years since CPD operated together out of a city-owned building.

"We outgrew our current facility years ago and our staff is struggling to operate efficiently and effectively," Ladd said. "The expectation and demand for a highly transparent and professional police department is the new national standard — we want to rise above that."

Doors open at 5 p.m. the day of the event. It's expected to last one hour.