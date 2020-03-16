Casper Police, Fire-EMS Suspend Some Services, Urge Public Safety

The Casper police and Fire-EMS departments will suspend certain nonessential services to limit exposure during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, a police department spokeswoman said Monday.

"Those include fire inspections, public education and fingerprinting," Rebekah Ladd said during a news conference at Casper City Hall.

"Both agencies are taking extensive measures to limit employee risks by modifying other services and doing all that we can with ... limited contact," Ladd said.

The police department also urged the public to remain vigilant during the disruptions in daily lives, she said.

"Criminals are paying attention," Ladd said.

"The Casper Police Department would like to remind everyone to please stay diligent," she said. "Do not leave valuables inside of your vehicles including firearms."