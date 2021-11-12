Casper Police Find Dead Man Following Report Of Shooting

The Casper Police Department says a man is dead following a reported shooting.

According to a news release, police were called to a residence in the 4700 block of East 12th Street for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, police found a deceased adult male inside the residence

Officers will be at the scene for an extended period of time. The public is asked to avoid the area.

According to the release, police believe the incident to be isolated and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

More information will be released as it becomes available.