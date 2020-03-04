Casper Police, FBI Investigating Incident in North Casper

Casper Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are processing a scene near K and Elma Streets in North Casper.

According to a police spokeswoman, Casper police were called to the 1000 block of North Elma Street for a welfare check. When officers arrived, they found an adult male who had suffered serious injuries.

The man is receiving treatment at a hospital.

CPD Public Information Officer Rebekah Ladd said Casper Police have requested the help of the FBI in processing the scene.

The case is currently under investigation and no further information has been released.

Law enforcement vehicles were seen parked in the Legacy Senior Residences parking lot and outside the building. It has not been confirmed whether or not the incident occurred in the building.