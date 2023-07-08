Draw the Town Red; and Blue and Green and Yellow and Pink and …

Hundreds of artists converged on downtown Casper on Saturday morning to scarf some pancakes, pick up bags of chalk and T-shirts, find a space and get creative for the 13th annual Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo Sidewalk Chalk Art Festival.

They gathered along East Second, Center and David streets to draw aliens, Elmo, Miles "Tails" the Fox, Sonic the Hedgehog, a dragon, a mushroom and whatever came to mind.

(See the gallery below.)

The drawing continues to noon Saturday and the art will be on display until the shoes or weather wipe it away.

The fair started Friday.

Other fair events Saturday include the Monster Truck Nitro Tour, and the carnival at the Natrona County Fairgrounds.

The annual parade at 10 a.m. Tuesday downtown officially launches the week of rodeo, rides, vendors, animal and cooking exhibits, and other events through July 15.

Visit the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo website for more information.