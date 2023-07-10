Parade Day on Tuesday Launches the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo

The annual Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo Parade is scheduled to start at Ash Street and West Yellowstone Highway at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The parade will feature 145 entries including vehicles with public officials, fire trucks, bands, floats, vintage cars, horses and other motor-powered, foot-powered and hoof-powered participants.

But before the show, stop by the Casper Fire Station No. 1, between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. for free pancakes, sausages and coffee sponsored by the Casper Firefighters Local 904.

Nick Perkins, Townsquare Media Nick Perkins, Townsquare Media loading...

While other activities have been happening since Saturday, the parade formally launches the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo, which continues through Saturday.

Parade participants are prohibited from throwing candy or other things from the floats or vehicles. Those walking along the participants should distribute them at the curb to prevent the possibility of spectators running into the streets.

The City of Casper has prohibited the distribution of Tootsie Rolls, bubble gum, taffy or anything that will stick to the pavement and cause problems for cleaning crews.

Please observe the "no squirt zones" on Center Street between Sixth and Seventh streets. This included squirt guns, fire hoses and water balloons.

Spectators should stay on the sidewalks and not enter the streets during the parade.

Likewise, do not set up chairs and stands on the streets or crosswalks.

Spectators historically have lined up early along the route highlighted in pink in the parade route map above.

Temperatures are forecast to rise to the mid-90s with clear skies and slightly windy conditions.

Make sure you apply lots of sunscreen and stay hydrated.

The popularity of the parade also means some public services will not be available all or most of the day.

Natrona County offices all day will be closed, including the Townsend Justice Center.

City of Casper offices will close during the parade from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

See you at the parade, and stay safe.

Casper, Wyoming, Parade Day. July 12, 2022