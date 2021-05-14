Casper Police Department Releases Names of Officers Involved in Fatal Shooting
The Casper Police Department has released the names of the officers involved in the May 6 officer-involved shooting that left one suspect dead.
CPD says names are being released as part of the department's long-standing commitment to transparency.
"The primary officer involved, and the only officer who discharged his firearm, was Officer Jake Bigelow," CPD shared in a news release. "Officer Bigelow is a two-year veteran of the Casper Police Department. Officer Bigelow serves the Department as a patrol officer, field training officer, tactical medic, and accident investigator."
The department also stated that the secondary officer involved was Officer Andrew Linkowski, a 6-month veteran of the department that is currently still in training.
"Both officers were immediately placed on paid administrative leave following the incident," the CPD noted.
The Casper Police Department wrote that they remain steadfast in their efforts to maintain transparency and public confidence regarding the actions the officers took and, because of that, they said that immediately following the incident, the investigation was turned over to the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI).
The release noted that ongoing details regarding the incident, as well as the findings of the investigation, are the sole knowledge of DCI until the investigation reaches its conclusion. Following that is when the CPD will be notified.
Likewise, the Casper Police Department Internal Affairs Division is also conducting a concurrent and separate investigation concerning policy and procedure.
The determination regarding the justification of the shooting, which left one suspect dead, is the decision of the Natrona County District Attorney's Office.
Upon conclusions of the findings of this investigation, the Casper Police Department will hold a news conference for the public, to discuss the incident and the findings of the investigation.
"The Department recognizes the impacts an event such as this can have on the loved ones of the deceased, the officers, and our entire community," the release stated. "Our condolences are with all those affected by this incident. We would like to thank the community for their support of the Department and our involved officers during this difficult time."
Below is a copy of the original statement the Casper Police Department issued regarding the incident on May 6.