Casper Police Department Offers Update on Green-Skinned Fugitive & Canine Accomplice

To be fair, it's not the dog's fault.

Get our free mobile app

The Casper Police Department has provided another update on what appears to be a pre-meditated attack on Casper's Christmas season.

Following reports of a vile one (Mr. Grinch) spotted walking around Casper on Saturday, The CPD has released another photo of this nasty-wasty skunk.

Read More: Casper Police Request Public’s Assistance in Apprehending Mean, Green, Fugitive



While they're not yet sure what the exact plan is of this king of sinful sots, they are doing everything within their power to ensure this foul one has no bearing on the Christmas holiday.

"Our investigation into The Grinch's time in our community remains ongoing," said Rebekah Ladd, Public Information Officer with the Casper Police Department. "Our officers have been conducting around-the-clock surveillance to ensure Casper's Christmas Spirit remains intact and is not at risk, as a result of any potential actions by The Grinch."

While this creature, whose soul is an appalling dump heap overflowing with the most disgraceful assortment of deplorable rubbish imaginable, has been known to steal Christmas from other towns, the CPD is determined not to let that happen in Casper.

"We will remain active in monitoring The Grinch's actions and if we feel any potential threat is imminent, we will notify the community and enlist the necessary assistance to arrest The Grinch."

Again, we emphasize...NOT the dog's fault.