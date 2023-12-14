PHOTOS: Casper Homes Brighten Things up for Christmas

In our most recent poll we asked people what they love the most (and hate) about Christmas. The most popular answer said it was the 'Christmas Spirit.'

This morning stuck out to me because of the hoar frost coating everything in a thin, glittering veil of ice. Tonight I was struck by the bright, beautiful lights.

If you're like me, the last few weeks went by in a snap and now (believe it or not) there's basically a week till Christmas.

Kudos to all of you Clark Griswolds out there keeping Christmas traditions alive and brightening up the city of Casper.

Casper Homes Light up the Night for Christmas December 2023 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore