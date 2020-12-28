Casper Police Department Asking for Public Assistance in Hit and Run Case

The Casper Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in solving a hit and run case that occurred back in October of this year.

According to a social media post from the CPD, a black Mitsubishi Outlander was hit by an unknown vehicle on October 17, 2020, while parked in the Keg and Cork parking lot. The collision occurred at approximately 11:57 p.m.

"The vehicle sustained substantial damage," the post noted. "The damage reflected a distinct diamond plate imprint on the front of the vehicle consistent with a potential truck or SUV as the suspected vehicle involved.

Unfortunately, reviewed video surveillance of this incident does not provide additional information to assist in this investigation." Police ask that if the public has any information about this crime, that they contact the Casper Police Department at 307-235-8278 and request to leave a message for Officer Broneck.