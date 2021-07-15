Casper Police Department Announces News Conference Regarding Officer Involved Shooting

The Casper Police Department will hold a live news conference regarding the officer-involved shooting that took place in Casper on May 6, 2021.

The CPD stated that the public can view the news conference live on the Casper Police Department Facebook page, and a copy of the conference will be available on YouTube following the broadcast.

The conference will take place Friday, July 16 at 3:00 p.m.

The original story of the incident can be read below.

The Casper Police Department says officers were involved in a "tragic" incident Thursday morning that left a person dead.

According to a news release, the incident stemmed from a traffic stop at 3:54 a.m. Thursday near East H Street and North Elma Street.

Police say officers approached the vehicle to speak with the occupants when the driver unexpectedly got out and the passenger moved to the driver's seat and tried to flee the scene.

According to the release, an officer was inside the vehicle with the new driver when the new driver tried to speed off. At some point, the vehicle made it onto Interstate 25 into oncoming traffic when the officer fired their weapon.

The unnamed suspect was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No officers were seriously injured.

Per police department policy, the two officers involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave. Further, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.

The department's full statement is below: