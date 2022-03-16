Casper Police Investigating Armed Robbery at Eastridge Mall, Suspect At Large

UPDATE as of 3:35pm

The Casper Police Department has released an update on the active investigation taking place at Eastridge Mall.

According to police, at 2:20pm Wednesday afternoon, CPD responded to a report of armed robbery at a store located inside of Eastridge Mall.

CPD reported that the suspect fled, prior to the arrival of officers.

Officers are actively searching for the suspect.

CPD stated that the suspect is believed to be a male, between the ages of 17-24, with an average build. He is said to be between 5'10-6'2.

"At the time of the incident the suspect was wearing a medical mask and hoodie to conceal his appearance," the CPD wrote. "Anyone with information is encouraged to call CPD at 307-235-8278. The public is asked to avoid the area while officers continue this investigation. Additional information to be released as the investigation continues."

Tanya Southerland, the Director of Public Relations for the Natrona County School District, stated that the CPD has provided clearance for schools to release as normal.

"The Casper Police Department will have an increased presence within the area of neighborhood schools and the proximity of the identified location of the incident," she stated. "This message has been directly sent via text/phone to NCSD parents/guardians via Infinite Campus."

Original Story

The Casper Police Department have announced that they are on the scene at Eastridge Mall in Casper, conducting an active investigation.

The announcement comes via their Facebook page.

They didn't offer many details at this time, but did say that there are currently no injuries reported with the incident.

CPD ask that people avoid the area for the time being.

K2 Radio News will update this story as more details become available.