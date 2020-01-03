Casper Police ‘Aware’ of Video Showing Teen Beating Older Man
Casper police say they are aware of a video currently circulating on social media depicting a juvenile male beating an older man.
According to a news release, officers were called to the 2000 block of South Beverly Street for a report that a man was assaulted the night of Dec. 31.
The man told officers that the incident happened after a dispute between himself, his tenant and his tenant's guest.
The man declined to press charges and refused medical services, the release says.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app