Casper Police Aware of Social Media Photos Showing Taped-Up Dogs

Casper police say they are aware of images circulating on social media that depict dogs with their mouths taped shut and no charges have been filed.

In a written statement, the Casper Police Department said officers discussed the incident with the man, who expressed "extreme sympathy."

"We evaluated the animals and spoke with him about the incident," the statement says. "He expressed extreme empathy about the incident and spoke at length with officers about proper treatment of animals."

The man has no history of animal issues through CPD. The animals did not show ant signs of abuse or neglect.

"The Casper Police Department Animal Protection officers are passionate about the wellbeing of animals in our community," the statement goes on. "We sincerely appreciate our community members bringing this situation to our attention."