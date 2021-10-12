Casper Police Asks for Public Assistance in Identifying Suspect

The Casper Police Department has put out a social media post, asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in an auto burglary and stolen credit card investigation.

Get our free mobile app

The CPD shared photos of the suspect, which show a middle-aged man with a goatee, wearing a forward-facing ballcap and a gray sweater.

CPD stated that tips can be submitted by calling them directly at 307-235-8278. Additionally, people can contact Crime Stoppers Natrona County anonymously either online or by calling 307-577-8477. CPD noted that tips made through Crime Stoppers could be eligible for monetary rewards.