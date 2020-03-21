Casper Police Arrest Man; Recommend 1st Degree Murder Charge

Casper police arrested a man Friday evening on recommended first-degree murder charges in what they are calling a domestic homicide.

According to a news release, police were called to 1300 block of Maple Street following a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a deceased woman. A man at the scene was arrested without incident.

Police say the incident is isolated and domestic in nature. There is no threat to the public.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

No further details have been released.