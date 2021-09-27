Casper Police Announce Passing of Lieutenant Danny Dundas

The Casper Police Department had the unfortunate obligation to announce the sudden passing of Casper Police Lieutenant Danny Dundas on Monday evening.

The CPD put out a statement on social media, stating they are 'deeply saddened to announce the unexpected death' of the Lieutenant.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those who were blessed to know him," the statement read. "Out of respect for his loved ones and department family, no further details will be released at this time."

K2 Radio News would like to extend its condolences to Lieutenant Dundas' family, friends, and colleagues.