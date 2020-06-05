Casper PD: Man Found Sleeping In Car Arrested For Auto Burglary

Casper police are advising those who live near the 900 block of East 25th Street to check their vehicles for missing belongings.

According to a statement on social media, officers found a man sleeping in a vehicle with stolen property from several different vehicles. Police belive the auto burglaries occurred late Thursday night or into the early morning hours Friday.

The man has been arrested on recommended felony charges of aggravated burglary and auto burglary.

Those who find out they're missing property are encouraged to call the Casper Police Department at 307-235-8278.