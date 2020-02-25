Casper PD: Dog Fell Through Platte River Ice, Hasn’t Been Found

A chocolate lab fell through the North Platte River at Morad Park at roughly 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in Casper, and police are seeking the public's help.

The chocolate lab named Zoe was wearing an orange dog collar and has not been found since the tragic accident, according to a Casper Police Department Facebook post.

Any sighting of Zoe can be reported to Casper Police Department Animal Control Officers by calling 307-235-8278.