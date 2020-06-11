Casper PD: Argument Over Dog Droppings Ends With Felony Assault Charges

A Casper man is facing aggravated assault charges after he allegedly attempted to run a woman over following an argument over dog droppings.

According to documents filed in Natrona County District Court, Dustin Ramiro Chase is charged with aggravated assault and battery for the alleged incident on May 22.

An affidavit of probable cause alleges that a woman and her husband were with a dog in the area of East K Street and North Durbin. The woman reportedly had a doggie bag in her hand when Chase came out of his house and said to "have respect" and that the dog was "s-----ng all over my yard."

The affidavit states that the woman replied that she was the only one around who picked up dog droppings. At that point, Chase allegedly threatened to "smack the mouth" off of the woman before getting into his Ford Taurus. Chase then reportedly drove northbound, flipped a U-turn and swerved onto the curb toward the woman, nearly hitting her.

The woman was unharmed but told authorities she felt that Case was trying to run her over.

A Metro animal control officer who witnessed the incident corroborated the woman's story, the affidavit states.

Chase has not entered pleas to the charges. He will have the opportunity to do so in an upcoming arraignment in Natrona County District Court.

Aggravated assault is punishable by up to 10 years behind bars.