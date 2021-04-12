UPDATE 8:25 a.m.:

Casper Police Department Public Information Officer Rebekah Ladd says one of the crashes involves four vehicles in the area of Wyoming Blvd. and Eagle.

Ladd said three were injured with two being taken to the hospital.

All vehicles were towed from the scene and officials expect the road to be closed between Arroyo and Eagle for the next 30 minutes.

The Casper Police Department says to avoid travel on Wyoming Boulevard Monday morning.

According to a statement on social media. three separate car crashes with injuries have been reported over a period of 15 minutes.

"The road is extremely slick this morning," the department said. "No matter where you're traveling this morning, please slow down and use caution."

The extent of the injuries in the crashes is not known.