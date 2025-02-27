Casper officials: Be careful on icy rivers and ponds

CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper and other officials are urging residents to take extra caution around bodies of water with ice.

That’s according to a release from the City of Casper, which states that parks with ponds such as Yesness Park and Lake McKenzie, along with multiple areas along the North Platte River, pose extreme risk.

“Ice over moving water is never safe for people or animals, as currents can weaken ice and increase the risk of falling through where currents can sweep them under,” said Fire Chief Jake Black.

Black emphasized that rescue efforts in icy waters are extremely dangerous and that Casper Fire-EMS has already responded to multiple calls this winter regarding animals falling through the ice.

The release notes that residents are urged to keep pets leashed and away from icy ponds and rivers.

“Morad Park and Lake McKenzie Dog Park are frequented by dog walkers without leashes,” Black said. “We strongly urge the use of leashes until the ice is no longer a threat.”

Black advises that residents should not attempt to rescue their pets if they fall through the ice.

“You are likely to fall through, and then we have a very, very dangerous situation with a human life on the line,” warned Black.

Officials also advise against attempting to rescue any stranded or distressed animals on their own.

“We understand the instinct to help, but attempting to reach an animal on the ice puts you at significant risk,” Black said. “Instead of attempting a rescue yourself, call 911 immediately so trained responders can safely handle the situation.”

Ice could appear solid, but conditions change quickly depending on weather, ice strength, water flow and snow coverage. Because of this, the city reminds residents that, if you fall through ice:

Try to remain calm and turn toward the direction you came from.

Use your hands and arms to pull onto solid ice while kicking your feet.

Once out, roll away from the hole to distribute your weight before crawling to safety.

Black reminded residents that “When in doubt, stay off the ice. If you see an animal or person in distress, do not attempt a rescue — call 911 immediately.”

The Worst Action Movies Ever Made We love action movies at ScreenCrush. But not all action movies are great, or good, or even watchable. These are the worst of the worst.