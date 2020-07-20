Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (7/17/20-7/20/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Michael Cornett -- driving while under suspension, methamphetamine possession, careless driving, hold for probation and parole

Jacob Crowe -- public intoxication prohibited

William Davis -- driving while under the influence

Sean Diekemper -- criminal warrant

Russell Frerichs -- criminal warrant

Justin Gonzalez -- criminal warrant

Tyler Green -- courtesy hold

Sean Griffin -- failure to comply

Jonathan Harris -- wrongful taking/disposing of property

Cynthia Herman -- methamphetamine possession, controlled substance possession

Alexander Higby -- methamphetamine possession

Charles Hoffschneider -- failure to comply

Benjamin Kinghorn -- failure to comply, criminal warrant, controlled substance possession, methamphetamine possession

Steve Knox -- interference, failure to appear, criminal warrant

Matthew Mikalowsky -- public intoxication

Jon Mockensturm -- failure to appear, failure to comply

Christian Peek -- attempt to elude, traffic signal violation, reckless driving, larceny

Donald Ramsour -- interference, methamphetamine possession, driver's license, registration violation, auto insurance violation

John Ray -- hold for WSP

Donald Smith -- criminal warrant

Eugene Tayborn -- NCIC hit

Christina Weber -- failure to comply

Ana Ybarra -- serve jail time