Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (7/17/19 – 7/19/19)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Casper Police Department and Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Alana A. Archuleta -- controlled substance possession, simple assault
- Lisa A. Asire -- failure to comply x2
- James Bell -- contract hold/billing
- Marlena R. Box -- public intoxication
- Zairen Boykin -- hold for probation and parole
- Christien Bramlett -- interference, driving while under the influence, methamphetamine possession
- Wilfredo Calderon Arroyo -- turn signal required, auto insurance violation, controlled substance possession, driver's license violation, driving while under the influence
- Stephanie M. Chandler -- failure to comply
- Justis Christopher -- hold for WSP
- Tracy L. Conrad -- public intoxication
- Allan J. Davis -- public intoxication
- Johnny Faulk -- failure to comply
- Rodger S. Hitshew -- public intoxication
- Torrey Johnson -- courtesy hold
- Levi L. McInturff -- public intoxication
- Duilio Paco-Moreno -- contract hold/billing
- Ronald Parsons -- contract hold/billing
- Jeremy Peters -- hold for probation and parole
- Donald W. Smith -- public intoxication
- Jamie L. Strong -- driving while under the influence, child endangering
- Jonathon Swan -- contract hold/billing
- Jesus Valenzuela -- serve jail time
- Nathaniel C. Vanbuskirk -- county warrant
- David Walker -- courtesy hold
- David Wingrove -- failure to appear