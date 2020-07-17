Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (7/13/20-7/15/20)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Thomas Bedsaul -- county warrant/hold for agency
- Brittney Erb -- check fraud, wrongful taking/disposing of property, conspiracy, forgery/counterfeit, methamphetamine possession
- KC Hancock -- serve jail time
- Daniel Harris -- public intoxication
- Thomas Hendrix -- failure to appear, county warrant/hold for agency
- Taylor Macias -- failure to comply
- Jeffrey Maxfield -- criminal warrant
- Brandon Munguia -- district court bench warrant x2
- Joshua Neathery -- failure to appear
- Trenton Nickerson -- aggravated assault, possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent
- Mike Ribera -- public intoxication prohibited
- John Shotgun -- public intoxication prohibited
- Jeanine Sjoblom -- public intoxication prohibited, failure to comply
- Shyla Smith-Hoffman -- inhalation or sale of glue/toxic vapors, public intoxication prohibited
- Nathaniel Vanbuskirk -- wrongful taking/disposing of property, check fraud, forgery/counterfeit, conspiracy, criminal warrant
- Ronald Young -- failure to comply