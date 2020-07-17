Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (7/10/20-7/13/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Bill Blanchard -- contract hold/billing

Zechariah Brown -- courtesy hold

Dennis Buddecke -- failure to comply

Steven Bunso -- probation revocation by police officer, under the influence of a controlled substance

Anita Burd -- probation revocation by police officer, under the influence of a controlled substance

Justin Bustamante -- driving while under the influence, speeding

Joshua Case -- failure to comply, driving while under suspension, no liability insurance, vehicle license required/displayed

Troy Eversole -- methamphetamine possession, county warrant/hold for agency, NCIC hit

Amanda Four Souls -- public intoxication prohibited

Brandon Frankson -- breach of peace, under the influence of a controlled substance

Scott Frankson -- breach of peace, under the influence of a controlled substance, probation revocation by police officer

Brittny French -- criminal warrant

Fabian Kamai -- hold for probation and parole, hold for WSP

Michal Lindberg -- public intoxication

Eric Macormic -- probation revocation by police officer, under the influence of a controlled substance

Aidan Madsen -- domestic battery

William Manley -- domestic battery, vandalism/property destruction

Shane Miller -- public intoxication prohibited

Terry Miller -- failure to comply

Ronald Nelson -- methamphetamine possession, failure to comply

Ashley Nielsen -- serve jail time

Sable Phifer -- methamphetamine possession, interference, wrongful taking/disposing of property, controlled substance possession, NCIC hit, county warrant/hold for agency

Shanna Reed -- under the influence of a controlled substance, probation revocation by police officer

Danyl Richards -- driving while under the influence, insurance violation-no current liability

Angel Rosales -- driving while under the influence, lane violation, auto insurance violation

Phoebe Soundingsides -- methamphetamine possession, interference

Jeremy Tsinigine -- public intoxication

Ramon Wise -- methamphetamine possession, under the influence of a controlled substance