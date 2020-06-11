Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (6/8/20 – 6/10/20)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Kristen Antelope -- contract hold/billing
- Christipher Bramlett -- public intoxication prohibited
- David Brown -- public intoxication prohibited
- Gary Chingman -- public intoxication prohibited
- Robert Cornello -- criminal warrant
- Travis Doyle -- failure to comply x2
- Jesse Fleming -- hold for probation and parole
- Cole Goodsell -- domestic battery, vandalism/property destruction
- Gregorio Hernandez -- immigration hold
- Ronald Higgins -- open container, public intoxication prohibited
- Justin Hoskins -- interference
- Aaron Lowman -- controlled substance possession, delivery of a controlled substance
- Levi Massmann -- contract hold/billing
- Melany Miracle -- driving while under the influence, driving without a required ignition interlock device, auto insurance violation
- Damon Monarco -- criminal trespass
- Christina Parkhurst Zaragaza -- failure to comply
- Tony Ramirez -- county warrant/hold for agency
- Alexander Reed -- public intoxication
- Michael Ribera -- failure to appear x2
- Luv Shiner -- criminal warrant, controlled substance possession
- Shaw Whiteman -- failure to appear x2, resisting arrest