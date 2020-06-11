Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (6/8/20 – 6/10/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Kristen Antelope -- contract hold/billing

Christipher Bramlett -- public intoxication prohibited

David Brown -- public intoxication prohibited

Gary Chingman -- public intoxication prohibited

Robert Cornello -- criminal warrant

Travis Doyle -- failure to comply x2

Jesse Fleming -- hold for probation and parole

Cole Goodsell -- domestic battery, vandalism/property destruction

Gregorio Hernandez -- immigration hold

Ronald Higgins -- open container, public intoxication prohibited

Justin Hoskins -- interference

Aaron Lowman -- controlled substance possession, delivery of a controlled substance

Levi Massmann -- contract hold/billing

Melany Miracle -- driving while under the influence, driving without a required ignition interlock device, auto insurance violation

Damon Monarco -- criminal trespass

Christina Parkhurst Zaragaza -- failure to comply

Tony Ramirez -- county warrant/hold for agency

Alexander Reed -- public intoxication

Michael Ribera -- failure to appear x2

Luv Shiner -- criminal warrant, controlled substance possession

Shaw Whiteman -- failure to appear x2, resisting arrest