Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (6/5/20 – 6/8/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Alana Archuleta -- trespassing

Matthew Akers -- failure to appear

John Antelope -- driving while under the influence

Mary Brewer -- criminal trespass, under the influence of a controlled substance

Alana Geho -- driving while under the influence

Joseph Guillen -- public intoxication prohibited

Joshua Jordan -- aggravated assault

Kristopher Jump -- driving while under suspension, criminal warrant, failure to comply

Richard Montoya -- failure to appear

Kaitlynn Peeler -- assault and battery, property damage, failure to comply

Kimberley Perry -- driving while under the influence, traffic violation, driver's license

Ryan Perry -- controlled substance possession

William Presfield -- criminal warrant, failure to appear

Corey Ray -- aggravated burglary, burglary

Theodore Rice -- serve jail time

James Riley -- failure to comply, marijuana possession, insurance violation

Jaimie Robertson -- county warrant/hold for agency

Olen Robinson -- public intoxication prohibited

Jacob Rodri -- contract hold/billing

John Sappington -- robbery, aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, vandalism/property destruction

James Severson -- failure to comply

Amanda Sharkey -- public intoxication prohibited

Amanda Wilson -- failure to appear