Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (6/29/20-7/1/20)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Jason Cook -- failure to comply
- Zackery Daugherty -- domestic battery, under the influence of a controlled substance, controlled substance possession
- Korey Downing -- serve jail time
- Russell Frerichs -- public intoxication prohibited
- Robert Goodwine -- criminal warrant, failure to comply
- David Horton -- serve jail time
- Donovan James -- criminal warrant, failure to comply
- Fernando Jimenez-Popocal -- immigration hold
- Vanessa Lovato -- serve jail time
- David Owyhee -- serve jail time
- Bre-Anna Raines -- hold for probation and parole
- Solana Sisneros -- failure to appear x2
- Robert Smith -- NCIC hit
- Cainen Taylor -- hold for CAC
- Kevin Wilson -- driving while under suspension, methamphetamine possession, auto insurance violation
- Ashley Wright -- domestic battery