Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (6/29/20-7/1/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jason Cook -- failure to comply

Zackery Daugherty -- domestic battery, under the influence of a controlled substance, controlled substance possession

Korey Downing -- serve jail time

Russell Frerichs -- public intoxication prohibited

Robert Goodwine -- criminal warrant, failure to comply

David Horton -- serve jail time

Donovan James -- criminal warrant, failure to comply

Fernando Jimenez-Popocal -- immigration hold

Vanessa Lovato -- serve jail time

David Owyhee -- serve jail time

Bre-Anna Raines -- hold for probation and parole

Solana Sisneros -- failure to appear x2

Robert Smith -- NCIC hit

Cainen Taylor -- hold for CAC

Kevin Wilson -- driving while under suspension, methamphetamine possession, auto insurance violation

Ashley Wright -- domestic battery