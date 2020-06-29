Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (6/26/20-6/29/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Johnathan Arket -- hold for CAC

Marlena Box -- controlled substance possession

Christipher Bramlett -- under the influence of a controlled substance

Rory Bunnell -- district court bench warrant

Brandon Debyah -- aggravated assault

Tommy Ellis -- serve jail time

Ferma Gunici -- immigration hold

Jason Hart -- driving while under the influence, controlled substance possession, reckless driving, driving while under suspension

Joseph Manning -- domestic battery, probation revocation by police officer, breach of peace

Bryson Manthei -- serve jail time

Philip Mickelson -- under the influence of a controlled substance, interference

Kathy Nelson -- driving while under the influence, driver's license violation, lane violation

Richard Portz -- driving while under the influence

Steven Propp -- domestic battery, strangulation of a household member

Tommy Rose -- domestic battery, strangulation of a household member

Nicholas Tabler -- hold for probation and parole

Joshua Townsend -- failure to comply, criminal warrant x2

Antonio Vera -- wrongful taking/disposing of property, driving while under the influence, auto insurance violation, reckless driving, controlled substance possession x2, registration violation

Shelley Woodfield -- criminal warrant