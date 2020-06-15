Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (6/12/20 – 6/15/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Alana Archuleta -- public intoxication prohibited

Jeremiah Brunsvold -- auto burglary, conspiracy, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Xavier Bynum - resisting arrest-assist person in custody

Jeremy Cantleberry -- driving while under the influence

Steven Carothers -- driving while under the influence, driving while under suspension, driving without a required ignition interlock device, speed zone violation

Joshua Case -- failure to comply

Michael Chase -- criminal warrant

Mark Coffelt -- marijuana possession, resisting arrest

Michael Coury -- courtesy hold, district court bench warrant

Travis Dangler -- failure to comply

Jeremy Day -- criminal trespass, district court bench warrant, failure to comply

Steven Dooley -- public intoxication prohibited, open container

Dale Goodro -- driving while under the influence

Gerald Harding -- failure to comply

Cooper Hayes -- driving while under the influence

Anthony Holloman -- failure to comply

Robert House -- county warrant/hold for agency

Victoria King -- public intoxication prohibited

Mark Koch -- public intoxication prohibited, criminal entry

Marlon Marshall -- failure to appear

David Parker -- domestic battery

Peter Roberto -- failure to comply

Brandie Roland -- serve jail time

Nicholas Rosas -- aggravated assault

Ryan Schroeder -- failure to appear, failure to comply x2

William Standlea -- criminal warrant

Katie Watson -- failure to appear